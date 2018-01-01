The War Has Begun on 10/10... FBIBook Purges Hundreds of Alternative Media Pages
The Destruction of Western Civilisation has been a long time planned and a long time coming, but coming it is. HOWEVER, what we have to realise is that the Power is with the people and it always has been, and this is why the elite are running scared. We are nearly there.... believe!!! They have pitted us against each other, destruction from "within" , collapse every aspect of society... men/women against each other, the war of the sexes, black against white, the war of the races, culture against culture, religion against religion, student against teacher, rich against poor, left against right... tear down our borders, get rid of all our traditions... no nation states!!! DIVIDE AND CONQUER. People who are divided will not stand together for a common cause . The elite found our achilles heel....OUR EGO's and OUR FEAR. Mix it up... stir the pot, and sit back and let the people destroy themselves. A bit of Soros's money has been used... you know "rent a mob" just to add a bit of flame to the fire! But we must all take some responsibility here. Sure, we never asked for this division and chaos out of which they want a new world order (no caps!!!!!), but we aided and abetted by "taking sides"...them against us mind set... we fell for their manipulation hook, line and sinker and we continue to fall for it. So whats the good news.... WE MAKE OUR OWN REALITY!!! Every word you speak, every word you write, every thought you have, every opinion you utter literally makes the World we live in. The elite (globalists, illumanti pick a name) , they know this, have always known it and its their greatest power against us. If we literally "loved our neighbour as ourself" (written somewhere?) and if we did unto others and we would do unto ourselves.... think of the World we would make for our children. No, Im not religious but these are statements of FACT. Its been scientifically proven that we MAKE OUR OWN REALITY. Its not too late to wake up and be the change you want to see in the World.... lets do it for our children.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
