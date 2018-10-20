The Sky Is Falling, Panic, Shut It Down At Any Cost, Dead End
We are now seeing leakers being arrested and these leakers are tracking right back to Obama and Clinton and the Mueller investigation. Federal Judge says he was tricked on the Hillary case because information was withheld from him. The deep state is panicking, they know the declas is coming and they need to push their agenda to distract from what has been really going on. They are pushing the narrative of Saudi Arabia to do this, the deep state wants Trump to cutoff all ties to Saudi Arabia and sanction the country to punish it so no investigation into wonderland will ever take place. The deep state wants Trump to listen to the Intelligence groups and provide them with all the information. This is a dead end.
