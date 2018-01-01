The Beginning Indicator That Signals The End Of The Fed
ADP rebounds as Aug is revised. The plan is moving forward, use the manipulation that had been used in the past to make the economy look incredible. US services economy is bouncing all over the place and a lot doesn't make sense, hello manipulation. The retail apocalypse is picking up speed, more stores are filing for bankruptcy. US households load up on stocks, this is a recipe for a disaster. NYT uses taxes to get at Trump and his family. Trump signaled the end of the Fed and the deep state by not showing his taxes, by refusing to do so. In the end this will all be reversed.
