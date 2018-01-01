How Most of Society's Problems Are Caused By Government with Jason Perz
Jeff Berwick interviews Jason Perz, topics include: getting prescribed opiates from an early age, moving onto heroin, the pharmaceutical industry, street drugs, the truth about jail, the path to addiction, 8 years sober and helping others, the CIA and drug production, addiction and the current system, the lack of freedom, cannabis vs addiction, connecting to life, the nature of addiction, decriminalization, getting off heroin. reaching out for help there really is love out there.
