Richard Wolff Shreds White House Report on Socialism
Anya Parampil reports on a recent dip in the stock market, as well as new data from the Social Security Administration which show the American middle class is still in decline, with the average American taking home a mere $30,533 in 2017. Professor Richard Wolff, co-founder of Democracy at Work, joins Anya to discuss this news, as well as a recent report from the White House Council of Economic Advisors, which warns of socialisms growing popularity in the US. Professor Wolff says the report would receive a failing grade from anyone with economic knowledge.
