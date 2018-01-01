Qanon - How do you navigate around? USE A STEALTH BOMBER

There are better alternatives to ethanol in our gas, such as hemp. The problem we're going to face it the practice of adding more ethanol to gas is that more and more farmers will grow corn for gas and not for food, more gas= less food. We need to demand that Monsanto get shut down and ALL GMO seeds destroyed!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment