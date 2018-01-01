Q: ARE YOU READY TO SEE ARRESTS? -- John B. Wells

On October 4th Q asked, "Are you ready to see arrests? Are you ready to see pain? Are you ready to be a part of history?" Caravan to Midnight host John B. Wells joins me to break down the latest and John says, "You're GOING to see arrests. And then your going to see indictments. And then you're going to see CONVICTIONS. They are scared to death."
