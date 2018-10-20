Privatizing Space & Jim Cantrell

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos discuss the future of NASA funding as the Trump administration shifts operations to the private sector. Jim Cantrell, CEO of Vector Space, talks about why the private sector may soon replace nation states as the dominant leader of the space industry.








