Privatizing Space & Jim Cantrell

Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos discuss the future of NASA funding as
the Trump administration shifts operations to the private sector. Jim
Cantrell, CEO of Vector Space, talks about why the private sector may
soon replace nation states as the dominant leader of the space industry.
