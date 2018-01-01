Pence Declares China Top US Foreign Enemy
Vice President Mike Pence accused China on Thursday of trying to undermine President Donald Trump as the administration deploys tough new rhetoric over Chinese trade, economic and foreign policies. At the Hudson Institute think tank, Pence said China was using its power in "more proactive and coercive ways to interfere in the domestic policies and politics of the United States." "China wants a different American president," Pence said. Pence's speech came a week after Trump accused China during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council of interfering in American elections to help his Democratic rivals.
