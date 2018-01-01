Panic, Central Bankers Are Trapped
The people and business on the street are feeling the pain. Raising the rates is not helping the economy it is hurting the everyday person on the street. AutoNation is feeling the pain new car sales are declining because people are rejected the higher prices and the higher interest rates. The Fed says the debt cannot be sustained the US need to act now. Trump's plan is the to blame the Fed, he has setup the narrative to do just that and the central bank is now panicking and they are trapped
