MARGIN CALL: Why The Next Market Crash Will Be Worse Than Anticipated

Last week Mike Maloney unveiled his new indicator, the Market Fragility Index, to the public. Today he shows us a recent discovery that helps explain why the cracks in the financial system are growing larger every day, and why the next market crash will be far more devastating than anyone has anticipated.
