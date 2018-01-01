MAGABOMBER? -- Liz Crokin

Well they cracked the case in record time and have arrested the
MAGABOMBER, the mastermind behind the prop bomb attacks, so the world
can breathe a sigh of relief. The globalist criminals who have been
targeting the sitting President are all safe now. Liz Crokin joins me
to break it all down. Thanks for tuning Patriots!
