It Begins, Remember Think Mirror
The illegal migrant caravan is making its way up to the US, this is a Soros deep state plan. Rosenstein is going to be questioned, why only two D's and two R's. Just because you don't see it happening doesn't mean it isn't happening. The deep state is projecting what they are going to do when they lose power, but they are saying Trump is going to do these things. Remember think mirror. MSM continues to add more and more propaganda to the Khashogi story, some if it sound ridiculous. NK and SK are disarming the DMZ area. Trump breaking the treaty with Russia, the question is why?
