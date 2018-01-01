Inside the Fukushima reactor

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 60 Minutes is the first Australian TV crew allowed inside Fukushima. The man who claims nuclear power is safe takes us inside the heart of the reactor. What if the reality is that nuclear power is nowhere near as threatening as we have all been led to believe? To test the theory, Tom Steinfort and Australian energy expert, Dr Ben Heard, venture deep into the infamous radioactive reactor at Fukushima in Japan.


















