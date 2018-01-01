Inside the Fukushima reactor

60 Minutes is the first Australian TV crew allowed inside Fukushima. The
man who claims nuclear power is safe takes us inside the heart of the
reactor.
What if the reality is that nuclear power is nowhere near as threatening
as we have all been led to believe? To test the theory, Tom Steinfort
and Australian energy expert, Dr Ben Heard, venture deep into the
infamous radioactive reactor at Fukushima in Japan.
