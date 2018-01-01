Illuminati Strike down Elon Musk
That is what happens when you dont do what the government tells you, because the entire government is the deep state and is ran by the rothschilds, so what did one of the rothschilds say when Andrew Jackson killed the rothschilds central bank oh yeah he said "lets teach these impudent Americans a lesson and bring them back to colonial status" . Nathan Rothschild also threatened Americans with war if they did not renew their charter for the bank of the United States and if you can notice, they call it the bank of the United States, even though it was foreign owned, just like now .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I DO NOT UNDERSTAND HOW PEDERASTS OR ANY OTHER FORM OF PERVERSION COULD YIELD SO MUCH POWER TO SECURE THEIR VICES. IS IT A DISEASE WHICH ONLY AFFECTS EXTREMELY WEALTHY AND IMPORTANT PEOPLE LIKE THE BOURBONS IN FRANCE IN THE 18TH CENTURY. SANITY GONE MAD? WHEN ONE SINKS LIKE HILLARY TO DRINKING BABY´S BLOOD RECENTLY HARVESTED AFTER BEING TERRORIZED TO CREATE ADRENELINE- CAN SATAN BE VERY FAR AWAY? THIS IS BEYOND MY ABILITY TO UNDERSTAND REMOTELY. WHERE IS THE MORALITY OF OUR WORLD TODAY? THIS IS EVEN WORSE THAN THE AMORILITY OF BANKING WARS AND DRUG DESTUCTION BECAUSE IT IS SO EXTREMELY REPULSIVE. IT SEEMS TO HAVE COME SO SUDDENLY. IN ROME, PEDERASTY WAS ONLY EMOTIONAL EXPRESSION, BUT NOW IT IS TERROR, MURDER, EATING DISECTED BABIES. GOD WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO THESE MONSTERS?ReplyDelete