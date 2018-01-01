Fed Threatens To RESTRAIN Growth! - Powell Warns Of Fiscal CRISIS
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about recent news out of the Federal Reserve as the Fed basically threatens to restrain growth. Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed will raise interest rates eventually to a level that restrains growth, though it may still be some time until that happens. Nonetheless, the vast interest rate hikes combined with the history books tells us that this is not going anywhere good as we see a combination of one crisis after another happen throughout the world. Whether we're looking at pension bubbles, housing bubbles, auto bubbles, derivatives bubbles, a bankrupt banking system, massive fractional reserve lending, out of control spending, we know what the climax is. Moreover, John examines the Fed's balance sheet and explains what it tells us about the current state of the U.S. economy.
