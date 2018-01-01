Elon Musk wants to build a MECHA

Elon Musk recently tweeted, "It is time to create a mecha," and his
haters immediately went crazy, saying how could he make a human-powered
giant robot when his electric car company Tesla is having so much
trouble. This is a perfect case study of what is wrong with the world
today, according to The Resident.
