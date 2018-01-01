E-Waste Hell
The Visions of Alice The world is beyond salvation Become aware of it
But what would you do with a new world? Exactly the same Because you are
not able to really recognize the true So we will let everything sink in
flames As we know You will not understand the new world
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment