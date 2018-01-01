Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Deep Dumpster Diving Into the Magnificent Story of the Bomb Scare Hoax and Why It Boggles the Mind


"You have a bomb maker out there," former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Steve Gomez told the network. I just don't know where because the Jethro who patched together these beauts needs remedial assistance.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...