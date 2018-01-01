DECEPTION & INTIMIDATION NO LONGER WORK!

Bob Kudla the founder of Trade Genius joins me to discuss the worn out
globalist play book which includes prop bombs and contrived caravans -
and very little else. The hardcore Left Democratic party has nothing
left to sell the American people aside from deception and intimidation,
and those tactics are no longer working. You can almost smell their
panic.
