David Wilcock Predicts Some Very Big Events Coming Up in 2019

David Wilcock stands alone both in the scope of subjects he covers, the secret space program, the coming economic crash, Aliens and many more amazing predictions for 2019. David also talks about the sealing of 1000's of important documents that he thinks we may see opened in the near future leading to a major disclosure event.
