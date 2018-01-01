Can Satanic Bankers Force Imran Khan To Borrow From The International Monetary Fund?
international monetary fund website, according to records, Pakistan has gone to the IMF 21 times since 1958, and the biggest loans have been in November 20008, with a $7.6 billion loan and the other in September 2013, for 6.6 billion. Pakistan's foreign currency reserves dropped last month to $8.4 billion, barely enough for its debt payments. The new government blames the previous administration for the country's economic woes. And Imran Khan is right to an extent, as the nation had been looted by Nawaz Shariff and co beyong imagination! The International Monetary Fund is deception. The IMF tells the indebted country that the IMF will save its credit rating by lending the money with which to repay the countrhy’s creditors. The IMF loan is not a form of aid dear friends. It merely replaces the country’s debts to banks with debt to the IMF. To repay the IMF, the country has to accept an austerity plan and agree to sell national assets to private investors. Austerity means cuts in social pensions, social services, employment and wages, and the budget savings are used to repay the IMF. Imran Khan has a plan to make Pakistan an Islamic style Welfare State - therefore, if the IMF kick in with another loan, then it's pretty much goodbye to the vision of the Welfare State. Illuminati bankers behind Pakistani stock market, Chinese Pakistan credit deal, oil wavering programme with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Narendra Modi, India,
