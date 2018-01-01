Another Flip, Trump Preparing The Masses, More Carpet Bombs On The Way
Trump lays into Senator Warren, the DNA test is backfiring and the Native Americans are agreeing with Trump, Warren is not Native American. More evidence has come out that McCabe leaked information. Wolfe has been brought up on charges, these charges are for lying to the FBI, but behind the scenes he most likely flipped and it testifying on all the others who put him up to leaking the FISA document. Trump tells Honduras if you continue with the deep state policy funding will be cutoff. The MSM is pushing their narrative that Saudi Arabia is responsible, they want them to admit, Trump says it could be rogue elements. The deep state is trying to push their agenda. Deep state tries to block peace talks in Afghanistan. Libya getting ready for elections, and a political solution is coming for Syria. Trump tweet more bread to get the American people ready for the declass, more carpet bombs on the way.
