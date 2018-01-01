American 2018 Midterm Election Exposed As Most Dishonest And Manipulated In Modern World History
Just goes to show you how poorly educated the young are. And most of the same can't even open a can of beans to eat. No one even taught them how to use a can opener. When I watched that one video, where Antifa was gathered, and a woman in her 30s did a demo and then had them do it, I sat there watching, holding my forehead s o l, "OMG, you've GOT to be kidding me! Lazy, uncoordinated, AND dumb !!!?? They cannot be the future if the world!!"
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment