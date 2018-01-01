Alex Newman – Horrifying Consequences if China Runs Globalist New World Order
Alex Newman, Journalist for the New American Magazine, says “one of the most important and underreported stories of the last century” is how China is being incorporated into the New World Order plan to enslave and rule the planet. Newman says, “I did a cover story (about China) a few years ago, and people said I was just being conspiratorial. My article was about how the communist Chinese dictatorship was ‘Staking Claim in the New World Order.’ I wasn’t speculating and I wasn’t theorizing. You had people like George Soros saying that communist China needs to ‘own the New World Order.’ He said they have a better functioning government than the United States, and that, basically, China should run the New World Order that these people had been building for decades and generations now. . . . Communist China rose to power and prominence with deliberate assistance from key people in our State Department, in our Defense Department and almost all of them members in the Council on Foreign Relations or actual communist agents.” In closing, Newman says, “It’s not too late to turn this around. It’s really not, but if we allow these radicals and their puppet masters to run around tearing down our institutions and tearing down our civilization, we will reap horrifying consequences.”
