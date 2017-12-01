X ANON ... WAKE UP AMERICANS

With all that surveillance they did not stop virtually any terrorist acts because frankly they were behind almost every one of them so they could steal even more of our bill of rights. Trump whom they did not count on is using their own weapons against the deep state. Poetic justice.
