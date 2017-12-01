Why obvious lies make great propaganda
At first glance, US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin seem to have wildly different communication styles. But what they share is a tendency to repeat big, obvious lies -- a tactic researchers have dubbed the “firehose of falsehood.” Whether it’s lying about Russian troops in Crimea or falsely claiming millions of people voted illegally during the 2016 election, both leaders demonstrate a kind of shamelessness when it comes to telling and retelling big lies. And that’s because firehosing isn’t actually about persuasion. It’s about power.
Posted by Politico Cafe
