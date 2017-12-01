Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Who Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders?



Sarah Huckabee Sanders went from her father's failed presidential campaigns to being the lead defender of Trump's most bizarre and harmful 'alternative facts.' Comedian Catherine Cohen explains how Huckabee Sanders went from delivering pies for Mike Huckabee and Chuck Norris to attacking CNN's Jim Acosta for the Trump Administration.


















