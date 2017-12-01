Who Is Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders went from her father's failed presidential
campaigns to being the lead defender of Trump's most bizarre and harmful
'alternative facts.' Comedian Catherine Cohen explains how Huckabee
Sanders went from delivering pies for Mike Huckabee and Chuck Norris to
attacking CNN's Jim Acosta for the Trump Administration.
