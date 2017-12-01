Third Temple in Jerusalem: Zionists Using Trump, Alex Jones to Fulfill Bible Prophecy - Adam Green

Adam Green from "Know More News" joins Henrik to talk about the
rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem, the third temple. America is
being used by Zionists to manifest this biblical prophecy. We discuss
Israels role in the New Global World Order and how both Trump and Alex
Jones might be playing a part in creating a "Greater Israel."
