Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Third Temple in Jerusalem: Zionists Using Trump, Alex Jones to Fulfill Bible Prophecy - Adam Green






 Adam Green from "Know More News" joins Henrik to talk about the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem, the third temple. America is being used by Zionists to manifest this biblical prophecy. We discuss Israels role in the New Global World Order and how both Trump and Alex Jones might be playing a part in creating a "Greater Israel."








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...