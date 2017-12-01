The World of Freemasons by CBS
The Bible says call no man master as only you Father in Heaven is master. God says in the Bible when Moses asks God to tell the people who sent these words and god said tell them I AM that I am sent you. The masons don't follow the Jesus Christ but follow jewish kabbalism/mysticism and nothing more. Masons are those in the Bible who will say to the savior, Lord, Lord, we have done works in your name, and Jesus replies, go away I never knew you. Get out of slavemasonry.
Posted by Politico Cafe
