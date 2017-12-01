Systemic Coercion

Max Igan - Surviving the Matrix - Episode 347 - American Voice Radio, August 31st, 2018 -
The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to
continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too
expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables
and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you
will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"Who controls the past controls the future, who controls the present
controls the past." - George Orwell
When the tyrant has disposed of foreign enemies by conquest or treaty
and there is nothing to fear from them, then he is always stirring up
some war or other, in order that the people may require a leader. -
Plato
"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that
can't be questioned.” - Richard Feynman
“I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking
on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside.” - Rumi
Universal Law/sovereign law trumps all others.
1. No man or woman, in or out of government shall initiate force, threat
of force or fraud against my life and property and, any and all
contracts Im a party to not giving full disclosure to me whether signed
by me or not are void at my discretion.
2. I may use force in self-defense against anyone that violates Law
3. There shall be no exceptions to Law 1 and 2.
TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!
