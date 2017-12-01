THE REAL BABA VANGA PREDICTIONS FOR 2018 REVEALED!!! MUST SEE!!! DONT BE AFRAID!!!
PREDICTIONS FOR THE YEAR 2018 REVEALED BY BABA VANGA According to legend, Baba Vanga was an ordinary young woman born in 1911 who was blinded in a windstorm and emerged with psychic powers . Bulgaria-born Prophetess Baba Vanga, who died in 1996 aged 85, was also known as “Nostradamus from the Balkans”. She used her abilities as a consultant to Bulgaria's royal family and later to the ruling Communist elite of Eastern Europe. Her incredible abilities have gained attention in recent decades for their supposed accuracy as she appeared to predict massive disasters including the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, the September 11 terrorist attacks and she even predicted that the 44th president would be an African American man as we know him to be former president Barack Obama. Baba is believed to have an 85 per cent success rate when it comes to her predictions, so she’s long been revered in Russia as a kind of supernatural saint. For the year 2018, the following predictions are revealed: PREDICTIONS FOR THE YEAR 2018 REVEALED BY BABA VANGA WITH THIS SAID, 2018 PREDICTIONS BY BABA VANGA MAY INFACT CONTAIN SOME CLUE OF WHATS TO COME. This video illustrates the 2018 Predictions by Baba Vanga. Baba Vanga 2018 prediction #1 - TRUMP WILL NOT SERVE FULL PRESIDENTIAL TERM Baba Vanga 2018 prediction #2 - CHINA / JAPAN NAVAL WAR Baba Vanga 2018 prediction #3 - EARTHQUAKE / TSUNAMI TO SPLIT OREGON , USA Baba Vanga 2018 prediction #4 - MILITARY ROBOT SOLDIERS Baba Vanga 2018 prediction #5 - HUMAN ORGAN CLONING Baba Vanga 2018 prediction #6 - VENUS WILL BECOME OUR SECOND HOME
