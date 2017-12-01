The Military Industrial Complex,
Is there a military industrial complex that we should be afraid of? How does the science of war get going, and can the government control it? Are there any truths in the warnings of President Eisenhower? Find out on this weeks episode! The Mad Scientist Podcast is a show about the science, philosophy, and history of paranormal, pseudo-scientific, and otherwise weird claims. Hosted by Christopher Cogswell and Marie Mayhew, the show delves deep into serious and funny topics with a mix of in depth, well researched episodes on a variety of topics and round-tables featuring the less serious side of the strange.
