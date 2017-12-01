Global Liquidity Is Drying Up and That Means A Recession Is GUARANTEED To Happen!
They'll QT and push up rates in prep for the future slashing of rates and another QE. The creeping collapse of "emerging markets" is analogous to creeping collapse of 08's subprime. Basically "emerging markets" made a bet that the dollar would fall and they were wrong so they are failing. You'll notice we are taking from Peter to pay Paul as 1st world's are backstopping "emerging markets". The creeping backstopping will reach a wall and at that point you'll have slashed rates and QE again. It comes down to which 1st worlder says no mas first.
