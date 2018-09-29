The Lie We Live — We Are Running Out Of Time!

We humans are so much better than we are acting, the majority of us care
about our planet, we were in-sync once we can do it again not under the
directions of those who have enslaved us and broken every moral code
that humanity has. There time will come when they have to face there own
judgment on there death bed. And then they will suffer at there own
hands. There is no one who judges ones self harsher than there own
self.
