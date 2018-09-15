The Chemical Weapons Hoax - David Icke
I'm completely disappointed in Trump. No Wall, no Stop of immigration, NOTHING. US Taxpayers Have “Paid for Israeli Immigration Wall” But there is no money for the wall in USA. The war for Israel against Iraq cost 4 TRILLION DOLLAR. But they is not a cent for the wall in USA. Israel gets 6 Billion dollar aid annually. But they is not a cent for the wall in USA. I know the (((necon))) Elites are much worse than Trump. But I don’t see huge difference between Trump and them.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment