The Awakening & How They Wish To Crush It - David Icke
Eisenhower asked to know exactly what was going on in the secret programs in the 50s and he was even told he didn't need to know imagine that. So it makes sense that his farewell speech was a warning and one that was not heeded and one that was not understood by the typical "average" American at the time. EVERYBODY was too busy scrambling to raise children, there was other issues taking prescedence so people just did not pay attention or really understand what he was saying and at that point the military industrial complex was very powerful hooked up with the Federal Reserve unlimited money unlimited power no oversight and for some just seemed like a great opportunity to work for. Boom!
Posted by Politico Cafe
