Subprime Bubble and Now THIS! Shrinking Liquidity Will Cause the Global Economic Collapse!

corporate cash to corporate debt is at an all time high meaning that debt isn’t a big burden as you think. Plus, service payments are at an all time low. Do more research David and you’ll see that although corporate debt is high so is their cash, even banks are high in capital so if quantitative easing is slowed banks can pick up the slack since they have the highest capital reserves ever.
