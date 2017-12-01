Sting Operation In Progress, Swamp Fighting Back, Remain Calm
Kavanaugh's accuser. New theory about the accuser, it could have been someone that looks like Kavanaugh. Ford is working with Clinton former advisor. Trump releases two names of the returned soldiers from NK. Lavrov said this is the first step to get rid of the terrorists in Idlib. Q drops more bread, the swamp is fighting back, they want Trump to cross the red line. Trump and the patriots are now baiting the deep state and making them think that he will not declas, but this is to have the deep state let down their guard to communicate with each other so intelligence can record their communications.
