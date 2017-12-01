'Steady State' Or Deep State? New York Times' Hate-Driven Coup
The New York Times has published an explosive - but anonymous - op-ed
purportedly written by a "senior official" in the Trump Administration
outlining how his fellow officials are working night and day to thwart
the US President's agenda. Is this a coup?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment