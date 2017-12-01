Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Science Can't Explain This! (2018-2019)








That's because they're not aliens. They're fallen angels. The spiritual dimension is more real than the dimension we live in. That's why about 90% of the people who have encountered them feel an unfriendly presence; they put out an odor of burning rubber, sulfur, or rotten eggs; and they deny the power of Jesus Christ. Why would they travel light years away to bring a message denying Jesus? And almost every sky sighting they seem to appear and then disappear instead of seeing them coming from space.﻿






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...