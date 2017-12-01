Science Can't Explain This! (2018-2019)
That's because they're not aliens. They're fallen angels. The spiritual dimension is more real than the dimension we live in. That's why about 90% of the people who have encountered them feel an unfriendly presence; they put out an odor of burning rubber, sulfur, or rotten eggs; and they deny the power of Jesus Christ. Why would they travel light years away to bring a message denying Jesus? And almost every sky sighting they seem to appear and then disappear instead of seeing them coming from space.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
