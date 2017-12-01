Russia And China Military 'Games' - Vostok 2018 - Russian Insight (Analysis)
The exercise will be the largest-ever in the history of modern Russia.Taking part in it will be about 300,000 troops, more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and drones, up to 80 combat and logistic ships and up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles The active phase of the Russian army's largest-ever military exercise is called Vostok-2018 will be held on September 11-17, concerned NATO has been told, they can monitor it if they want to. NATO has said the invitation to monitor is under consideration. What the Western media is not telling us is, Russian forces will not be the only ones taking part this time around. Chinese and Mongolian units will also take part, with Beijing reportedly sending more than 3,000 troops, 30 helicopters, and more than 900 pieces of other military hardware. The Russian ministry said that the involvement is meant to strengthen cooperation between the two armed forces and improve their ability to deal jointly with security threats, especially in the Middle East. What's interesting about this exercise is, Russia doesn't want to irritate America too much, therefore Putin has chosen to conduct this exercist in the far east. China also wants to show its support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is facing various diplomatic challenges, especially criticism from the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over Moscow's a.....
