NAFTA Trade Talks And The CRASHING Canadian Economy
As the Canadian economy secretly tanks and the big banks carry on like nothing is happening, everyone else’s attention in Canada seems to be focused on trade wars between the US, Canada and Mexico. Are the NAFTA talks all part of the agenda to form a North American union or is this more of a distraction and smoke and mirrors designed to hide the true nature of our failing economy. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media about the current state of the Canadian economy and also what’s the endgame to the current trade war between the US, Canada and Mexico.
Posted by Politico Cafe
