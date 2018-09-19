Mother Of All Conspiracies: Jesus Arrived But Government Hid Him. Igor Kryan Predictions 2019 - 2025
We always thought that our future will be grand inside the deep space, seeding life in the distant galaxies and among alien stars our children ruling just and supreme across the galaxy. But it was not meant to be. Seeds of our demise were sawn millennia ago. The savior came twice to warn us and guide us. He gained billions of the followers but it was not enough to turn the tide of the history. The second coming happened in 2017 but New World Order deep state was unwilling and un-wanting to accept the unavoidable and they arrested the Savior hiding him from the world. And now there is a price to pay for everyone. Sorry to disappoint if you thought this will be another boring book review. This book is anything but. I had to publish as a science fiction because very real people in power are actors in the this book and current and coming events discussed in the book. And not everyone is very happy how our world will look like by 2025. Actually, I was hoping to be proven wrong this time, because would rather see the world were humans explored deep space and found extraterrestrial life, gave non human citizen of our planet, our animals, equal rights and finally achieved peace, prosperity and happiness on earth. But looks like it was not meant to be - if you saw our previous videos you know that our track record making predictions is very accurate. From what we are seeing now - everything moving towards the global conflict between the United States, Russia, China and Muslim World. This book is the last ditch attempt to prevent coming World War 3 that will end of human civilization as we know it. But to do so we need to look not only to our future but to our past. So do yourself a favor - instead of wasting your life in heard following Kardashians or supporting Democrats or Republicans which are the two wings of the same New World Order party - read this book - it will be the best spent few hours of your life and it might literally save you life and soul. You will also learn about Artificial Intelligence, Alien Life, Time Travel and History of Religion. If I could I would make it free for everyone but my publishers won't let me because we live not in the spiritual world but in the capitalist world ruled by global elite - on Amazon this paperback cost $19 and on lulu you can get digital copy for $9 - and it will the second best investment in you life you ever make. The first one will be adopting a dog from a shelter like I did. 2000 Years ago, when Savior first came, our world was simple. There were only 100 Millions of us and plenty of room to grow. We have inherited simple and pristine world that gradually was becoming more and more populated and sophisticated. When Savior came the second time, there were 80 times more of us and the world was way more complex. New World Order created generations of brainless consumers who always wanted more and more. Humans look more beautiful from outside but inside they turned their bodies into animal graveyards decorated with medical improvements. No one was ready for the Savior to interfere with trillion dollar industries. The decision was made of the highest level to hide, to conceal, to arrest him and return to the business as usual. By 2020 there was no more room to grow and nations started to finger-point on each other and count who has more recourses and who has more soldiers. Artificial intelligence now could master the army better than any general and the new global conflict was unavoidable. Conflict that Savior came to prevent. Conflict that was prophesied by Mother Shipton in her Lord given vision in early 1500s When we lost the world in the ashes of nuclear war, global elite attempted to build a time machine to go back and fix things - only to make them worse. For those radioactive ruins of the world antichrist shall rise and rule the United Earth but there is something else coming from the deep space. Ultimately, it's the story how we traded the true God of love for the false green God of greed with many getting offended seeing a mere sight of the Bible or Christmas tree, when Catholic church fell under the weight of scandals and Pope Francis himself said that he does not believe in hell or heaven, implying that there is no God. Now, we all shall bear the consequences of these actions in the very near future. Within the next 7 years to be exact. You shall see 4 different US Presidents culminating in World War 3 and Antichrist One World Government.
