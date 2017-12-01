Meeting Nelson Mandela & Sweden's History With The ANC - Ingrid Carlqvist
Swedish author and independent journalist Ingrid Carlqvist joins Lana
from South Africa, where she gave a talk on Sweden's role in supporting
the African National Congress for decades. She also talks about meeting
Nelson Mandela in Sweden in the 90s, the first country he visited out of
prison.
