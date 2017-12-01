Max Keiser : Post-US Dollar World - Will it happen?
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the update to the financial repression index and how ‘quantitative easing’ shifted wealth to stockholders from depositors and bondholders. They also discuss the Irish state buying back properties at market prices from vulture funds that they had sold to the U.S. private equity firms only a few years ago at pennies on the dollar. In the second half, Max continues his interview with Alasdair Macleod of Goldmoney.com about the post-USD world: will it happen? Can it happen? What would it look like if it did happen?
