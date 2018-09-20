It's All About To Drop, And It Won't Be Easy For Some:V
Jeff Sessions is playing a part. He is known as the silent executioner. He can't make a move until they are ready to make the arrests without freaking out the left. So he is essentially an actor in a play as is Trump. They are acting like they hate each other but in fact they are working together. It is also disinfomation imo that Huber has not interviewed Bruce and Nellie Ohr. I think next week is going to be HUGE
