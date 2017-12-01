Max Keiser : Helicopters in Demand as Empire Crumbles
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the helicopter money being promised to rescue stock markets for the next crash and the helicopter rescue of reserve currency status as more and more nations - including Germany - reject the hubris of a hegemon which rejects competition. In the second half, Max interviews David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com about the latest in bond markets, whether or not the yield will invert and what next for precious metals.
