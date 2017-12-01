Living Outside The Matrix In The UK Police State with Nigel Howitt
Jeff Berwick interviews Nigel Howitt from Living Outside The Matrix and Lawful Rebel TV, topics include: the free man movement, asking for regulatory proof from the government, is the state above men? the government considers you their chattel, all roads lead to being an anarchist, challenging the law, jury nullification, self representation in court, anarchy is natural, religion and anarchy, the immorality of involuntary collectivism, the inhumanity of state welfare, power and corruption, state propaganda, the non-aggression principle
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment