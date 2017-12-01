Israel to Blame for Halt in Gaza Cease Fire Negotiations

Israel government only want war and animosity, they don't care about the people. We must see that this is all an act so that we go along with their agenda. We need all the help we can get to expose the corruption that has us hating and killing each other. We must break free from the illusion
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
